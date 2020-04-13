Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Critical Survey

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bankshares and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hanmi Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.43%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 32.38% 9.48% 1.36% Hanmi Financial 11.95% 5.79% 0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 3.66 $17.47 million $2.65 11.49 Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 1.27 $32.79 million $1.06 10.71

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Hanmi Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

