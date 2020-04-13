Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Harmonic worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Harmonic stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harmonic Inc has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $582.06 million, a PE ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

