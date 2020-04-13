Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $94,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $666,344.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $80,981.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,873 shares of company stock valued at $197,631.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.92. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

