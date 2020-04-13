Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS opened at $75.67 on Monday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

