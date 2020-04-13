HashCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 130.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $468,670.16 and approximately $8.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.04352791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014925 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009654 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

