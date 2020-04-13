Hashshare Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,356.00 (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Hashshare has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Hashshare has a market cap of $464,261.89 and approximately $5,356.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00340831 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00419875 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006411 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Hashshare

HSS is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 102,582,876 coins and its circulating supply is 91,432,133 coins. The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare.

Hashshare Coin Trading

Hashshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

