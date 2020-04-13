Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

OSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, Director Leonard I. Fluxman purchased 75,000 shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OSW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 23,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

