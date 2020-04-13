Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

OSW opened at $3.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.38 million.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus purchased 75,000 shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

