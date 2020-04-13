HBZ coin (HBZ) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $199,347.23 and $9,389.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

