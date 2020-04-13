HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KALA. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $340.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

