HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.25. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

