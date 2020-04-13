H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 380,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,483,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,221,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 261,025 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

