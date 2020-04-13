Head-To-Head Analysis: CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) vs. Mizuho Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MFG)

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $58.26 million 1.45 $11.40 million $2.29 7.47 Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 0.83 $760.24 million $0.42 5.52

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 19.63% 11.09% 1.22% Mizuho Financial Group 2.36% 6.63% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mizuho Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mizuho Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH beats Mizuho Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

