Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.90 million and a P/E ratio of -17.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,565 shares of company stock worth $2,624,004 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

