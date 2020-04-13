HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

HSTM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $812.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.61. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

