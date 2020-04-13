Helex Market Capitalization Tops $19,259.96 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Helex token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00004054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helex has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $19,259.96 and approximately $3,454.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.84 or 0.04389283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009509 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

