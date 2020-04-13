Helium (HLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Helium has a market cap of $208,739.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, Helium has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005710 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,927,704 coins and its circulating supply is 13,579,324 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

