Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Herc alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRI traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.09. 196,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.