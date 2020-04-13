Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.