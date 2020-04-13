HeroNode Market Cap Reaches $110,697.40 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $110,697.40 and $548.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, IDEX, Bilaxy and LBank. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02750622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00216060 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Token Store, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

