Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,786 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $143.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99. Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

