Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 577,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

