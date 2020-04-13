Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 577,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

