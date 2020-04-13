Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

HIW opened at $38.44 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $60,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after acquiring an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 843,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,755,000 after buying an additional 393,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

