Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Hill-Rom makes up approximately 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Hill-Rom worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,965,000 after buying an additional 56,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,748,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.48. 340,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,826. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

