Hilton Hotels (HLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT):

4/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

4/7/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

3/30/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $130.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

3/12/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

3/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.60. 3,265,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,438,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Get Hilton Hotels Co alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.