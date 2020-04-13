HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY opened at $26.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HMS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 357,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HMS by 18.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $5,017,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

