Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.36 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post sales of $24.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.98 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $97.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $99.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $97.03 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBCP. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of HBCP opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.