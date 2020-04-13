Home Bancshares’ (HOMB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

HOMB stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,533. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,817,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Home Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,368,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.