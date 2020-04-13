Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.92. The company had a trading volume of 324,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.95. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

