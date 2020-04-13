Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Shares of HD traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.