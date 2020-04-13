Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,831,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,051,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $201.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.95. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.