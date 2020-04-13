Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HMC opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

