HorusPay (HORUS) Price Up 153.5% Over Last Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 153.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $357,285.47 and $2.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

