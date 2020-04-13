Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,673 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.81% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $26,585.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,742. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,795.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,227 shares of company stock valued at $142,310. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

