Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

HHC stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $189,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 53,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

