HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $15.97 on Monday. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in HP by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

