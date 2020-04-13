HT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.4% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

