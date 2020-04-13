HT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,173 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $34.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

