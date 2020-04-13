HT Partners LLC Has $37.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12,544.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,956 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 17.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $55.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

