HT Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 942,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 216,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

