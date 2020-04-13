HT Partners LLC Has $83.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 38.1% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $83,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

