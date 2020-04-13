HT Partners LLC Purchases 16,618 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 302.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

