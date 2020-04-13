HT Partners LLC Sells 284,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.