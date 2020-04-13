HT Partners LLC Sells 41,380 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HT Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

