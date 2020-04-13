Huazhu Group (HTHT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT):

4/3/2020 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

3/30/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at China International Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/29/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/13/2020 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. 63,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,718. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

