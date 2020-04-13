Hubii Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02750622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00216060 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

