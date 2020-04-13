HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $211.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

HubSpot stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.53. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,198. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

