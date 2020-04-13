Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The firm has a market cap of $640.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.25. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

