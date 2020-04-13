Huobi Token Price Reaches $3.71 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00054569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $840.50 million and approximately $228.15 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.04329563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037417 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

